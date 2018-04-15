DAR School officials heighten security Monday in response to alleged threat

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala — Parents and families in Marshall County are upset after finding what appears to be a threatening social media post over the weekend.

Parents contacted WHNT describing social media posts that worried them. They said the Instagram posts by a Kate Duncan Smith DAR School student included a countdown that something may take place on Monday.

In response, school officials took to Facebook Sunday evening to say they are aware of the alleged threat and that the student in question wouldn’t be at school on Monday. Law enforcement is involved.

The post went on to say that extra security will be on hand at DAR High School.