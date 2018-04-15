Celebrate the arts at Cullman’s ‘Bloomin’ Festival’ featuring 170 artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN, Ala. -- It's back and for the 34th year! Cullman's "Bloomin' Festival" is 'coming up' with the same festival favorites. The two-day juried arts festival attracts thousands of visitors to the beautiful campus of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School, adjacent to the world famous Ave Maria Grotto.

The picturesque landscape of stone cut buildings on the grounds of Alabama's only Abbey provides a backdrop for the out-of-doors show. Festival director Joyce Nix says 170 booths will be filled with artists demonstrating and exhibiting their work this year. The festival is the largest fundraiser annually for the operation and maintenance of the school.

The festival is from April 21 to 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days. The admission donation is $5 and free for children 5 years and under.

There will also be some pretty great prizes this year: