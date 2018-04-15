Americans get extra time to finish tax returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala -- Millions of Americans can sleep soundly knowing they've already done their taxes and received their refunds. Those who haven't, now have until midnight Tuesday.

Since the 15th falls on a Sunday, government buildings are closed, and Monday the 16th is Emancipation Day, a government holiday.

"It's usually the last day where we get a mad dash of people coming in," Liberty Tax Services preparer Karen Maloy said.

Maloy said you may not believe it-- but while the majority of Americans have already filed, some haven't.

"We really do have people who come in up until midnight wanting to get their taxes done," Maloy said.

Fortunately, there are a number of websites and software that can help you do your taxes from home.

"If you're going to do that, make sure you know what you're doing, because, even though it's asking you all of the questions, they don't really know all of the loopholes and questions that tax preparers do," Maloy explained.

She advises to not put it off just because you're not expecting a refund.

"There are three things you can't get out of," said Maloy. "Student loans, taxes and death."

Alabama's Department of Revenue site is a place where you can e-file, pay your balance and even track your refund.

Tax experts say if you miss the tax deadline and don't file within two months of the due date, you'll have to pay a fee, plus interest.