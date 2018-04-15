× Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon discusses successes and challenges during legislative session

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says this past session of the legislature was a good one. Among reasons for that is that the budgets passed without much trouble. There were, however, some things that weren’t easy.

“The Racial Profiling bill at the end of the session became very controversial from a law enforcement experience side as well as the issues that it brought back up from a racial perspective in the state. And emotions were high and a lot of tension there, and it caused some issues there at the end.”

