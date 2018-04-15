Actor R. Lee Ermey of ‘Full Metal Jacket’ dies at 74

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 19: Actor, television personality and former U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant R. Lee Ermey attends the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show to promote his Outdoor Channel show "Gunnytime with R. Lee Ermey" at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SHOT Show, the world's largest annual trade show for shooting, hunting and law enforcement professionals, runs through January 23 and is expected to feature 1,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 62,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Actor R. Lee Ermey passed away Sunday morning from pneumonia complications according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin. Ermey was 74.
A statement by Rogin was posted to Ermey’s Facebook page Sunday evening confirming the news.
In the statement, Rogin said Ermey was, “a family man, and a kind and gentle soul.” HIs role as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.