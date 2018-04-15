× Actor R. Lee Ermey of ‘Full Metal Jacket’ dies at 74

Actor R. Lee Ermey passed away Sunday morning from pneumonia complications according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin. Ermey was 74.

A statement by Rogin was posted to Ermey’s Facebook page Sunday evening confirming the news.

In the statement, Rogin said Ermey was, “a family man, and a kind and gentle soul.” HIs role as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.