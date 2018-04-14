“Sprinter’s Chill” Returns Sunday and Monday

By now, you may have heard of the term “Sprinter”, a phrase that describes Winter’s unwillingness to let go despite the calendar clearly showing that we are in the midst of Spring.

Expect “Sprinter’s Chill” to return to the region Sunday afternoon as northwesterly breezes continue to usher in a cold, dry airmass into the Valley. Daytime highs will struggle to climb into the upper 50s, but with the cloud cover as well as the breeze, it will feel more like the upper 40s!

Clouds will thin out in time for Sunday evening, which means temperatures will drop overnight into Monday morning. We are expecting another frost for Monday as temperatures plummet into the mid-to-upper 30s around sunrise.

While sunshine will be present Monday afternoon, don’t expect much of a warm up: Those northwesterly winds will persist throughout the day, suppressing daytime highs from climbing much further than the mid-50s!

Monday night/Tuesday morning temperatures look to be the chilliest over the next seven days as temperatures drop once again to the low-to-mid 30s. This may be cold enough to allow some of our usual cold spots to drop to the freezing mark! Keep this in mind if you have been working in the garden and already planted sensitive crops and herbs, as temperatures this cold this late in the season may prove to be a “killing freeze” for unprotected plants.

A big temperature swing is in store for Tuesday as winds shift from the north-northwest to the southwest, allowing a big warm up into the low 70s for Tuesday afternoon.

A gradual warm up continues through the end of the week as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s/low 80s in time for next weekend.