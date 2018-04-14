Saturday Rainfall Totals: 1 to 3 inches of rain reported in north Alabama, southern Tennessee

Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday, dumping as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

In addition to the rainfall totals listed above, locations in the region also reported the following through 7pm:

2.4 inches in Posey Mill

1.12 inches in Central

1.47 inches in Pulaski

1.31 inches Meridianville

0.82 inches in Scottsboro

0.26 inches in Fort Payne

Below are various rainfall reports as well as isolated wind damage reports from throughout the region Saturday.

@spann @simpsonwhnt St Florian is still getting rain and we are really close to that 4inch mark! It was bone dry yesterday. pic.twitter.com/kEURoJnFB3 — JessicaDee (@JessicaDee1187) April 14, 2018

Just under 2” here in Florence (Cox Creek area). Still raining at 7:12 pm. — Rachel Hillis (@rachhillis) April 15, 2018

@ChristinaWHNTwx . 2.4 inches of rain and still falling outside n Posey Mill Alabama — David Stanford (@stanford_david) April 14, 2018

1.12 inches of rain since 7 AM @CentralSchoolLC – little less than predicted with this system #ValleyWx #shoalswx — Paul Crawford (@pac90) April 14, 2018