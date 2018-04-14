Saturday Rainfall Totals: 1 to 3 inches of rain reported in north Alabama, southern Tennessee

Posted 7:26 pm, April 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:36PM, April 14, 2018

Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday, dumping as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

In addition to the rainfall totals listed above, locations in the region also reported the following through 7pm:

  • 2.4 inches in Posey Mill
  • 1.12 inches in Central
  • 1.47 inches in Pulaski
  • 1.31 inches Meridianville
  • 0.82 inches in Scottsboro
  • 0.26 inches in Fort Payne

Below are various rainfall reports as well as isolated wind damage reports from throughout the region Saturday.