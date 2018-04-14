Residents prepare for the unexpected at MadisonReadyFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Are you prepared for a natural disaster, a health scare, or even financial troubles? The city of Madison, along with local officials and authorities, held an event Saturday morning to help residents in the community be ready for the unexpected.

MadisonReadyFest was a free event meant to prepare individuals and families in the case of an emergency. The event featured over 20 booths covering topics that included nutrition, estate planning, pet care, career planning and education.

The event didn't just focus on adults. Kids received lessons on self-defense from the Madison Police Department and were also taught to trust authorities.

"It's good to meet people out of uniform, so they see you as a person instead of as a police officer," said Sergeant Christie Gover of the Madison Police Department.

MadisonReadyFest coordinator Rebecca Brown said that the message of the event was to build a strong community.

"If we're individually prepared, then we can help our families and the family can help the community. It just builds community strength," Brown said.

Brown added she hopes everyone in attendance left with a new piece of knowledge that prepares them for any fight life throws them. The event was supported by the city Madison, with city officials, Madison police, and Madison fire making presentations.