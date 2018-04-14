Local organizations promote good health with kids marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Five Points of Life Foundation and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are hosting the 2018 Five Points of Life Kids Marathon Huntsville at Hogan Family YMCA in conjunction with their Health Kids Day Event on Saturday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m.

This free event's goal is to promote good health and physical fitness by giving kids the opportunity to run or walk an entire 26.2 miles, just like marathoners.

To participate, kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, complete 25 miles, one at a time, during the weeks prior to the marathon, logging each mile on the log sheet. To finish the full marathon kids will run the last 1.2 miles at the Kids Marathon. All participants will receive a Kids Marathon Huntsville race packet, race number (must be worn on race day), t-shirt and finishers medal.

Kids must register here in order to participate. Participants need to arrive at the start line by 8:15 a.m. with their race numbers on.