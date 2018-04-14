× Hail-Damaged Vehicles Hitting the Market

In the wake of the recent storms in the southeast region, the selling of hail-damaged cars at an extremely discounted price is peaking the interest of consumers. The National Centers for Environmental Information reports there were 201 events of hail across the state of Alabama in 2017 alone.

All in all, some minor hail damage on a car might result in a nice discount on an otherwise great vehicle. Just be cautious as you inspect the vehicle and talk to your lender, insurance agent and automotive technician before you buy.

AAA offers the following tips to consider before purchasing a hail-damaged vehicle:

“Examine the car closely, as there could be more damage than immediately meets the eye.

Have any repairs made after the hail damage incident inspected by a professional technician.

If you’re buying from a dealer, find out if it will repair the damage or warranty the car.

Consult your insurance agent to find out if you’ll still be eligible for comprehensive insurance.

If you’re financing your car purchase, make sure your lender will finance a hail-damaged car.

Consider the cost of the damage on your resale value down the road.”

Source: National Centers for Environmental Information and AAA

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org