AMBER Alert: Authorities searching for Georgia teen taken by armed boyfriend

FORSYTH Ga. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Alyssa Cole from Forsyth, Ga. Cole was reported missing on April 13 and is believed to have been abducted by a 19-year-old armed man according to officials.

Officials say the man is her boyfriend, Steven Meyer. They may be traveling to Arkansas in a dark gray 2002 GMC Yukon with Georgia plates reading ALW 3567 according to authorities. The vehicle is also missing a hood over the engine compartment according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office post.

Cole is described as having long black hair, green eyes, and stands five feet four inches.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Cole. If you have any information you are asked to call 478-994-7010.