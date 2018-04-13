Saturday’s Outlook: What To Expect From The Severe Weather Threat

The slow moving storm system we’ve been watching all week finally moves through Alabama Saturday. It’s going to be with us through Saturday night, bringing a risk of strong to severe storms with it.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a large area where severe storms are possible Saturday from the Gulf Coast north to southern Kentucky, and the *ENHANCED* risk area now includes the Tennessee Valley. It still looks like the ‘greatest’ threat of severe storms will be southwest of the Huntsville area through Central and South Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Showers and storms move into Northwest Alabama between 8 AM and 12 PM, then they spread east through Huntsville to Northeast Alabama through early afternoon. The line of storms will finally move out of eastern Alabama after sunset.

Impacts: A severe storm is possible at any point Saturday, but the risk of severe weather looks to be highest after 12PM.

The main impacts from these storms will include damaging winds as well as very heavy rain. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the majority of the storm damage will likely occur due to straight line thunderstorm winds. For that reason, please heed all severe thunderstorm warnings with the same urgency as tornado warnings, since 60-70+ mph wind gusts have the potential to cause as much tree and powerline damage as a EF0 to EF1 tornado.

Once the severe storm threat is over we’ll still have to contend with a flooding threat. We expect 2-3 inches of rain to come down from this – which could prompt flooding Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through Saturday night. Lingering showers will extend all the way into Sunday morning though.