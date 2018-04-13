× THIS WEEKEND: Heads-N-Tails Crawfish Boil resturns to VBC South Hall, free event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For its 8th consecutive year, the Heads-N-Tails Crawfish Boil is coming back to the South Hall of the VBC on Saturday, April 14, for a weekend of Cajun fun!

This rain or shine event will have 5,000 pounds of crawfish that will be waiting for you and your family to come hungry.

“The most important thing are the crawfish,” said Brooke Izzo with the VBC We have boiled crawfish, shrimp, fried crawfish, fried oysters, alligator tail, crawfish nachos, even homemade funnel cakes. Everything that completes a crawfish boil.”

This event is free to attend and is a family-friendly event with face painting, inflatables and other free activities to entertain the kids.

Adults can enjoy the beer garden with 25 beers on tap and listen to a live band play Zydeco music all afternoon. No matter the weather, the crawfish are coming out!

Crawfish and other yummy food will be available for purchase, and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chaswill bring Louisiana vibes to you with live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

“The threat of severe weather, we do have a plan in place if that occurred,” Izzo said. “It’s where you want to be. Instead of being cooped up in the house, why not come enjoy some good crawfish, some good music, free activities, and just a lively atmosphere.”