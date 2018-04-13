The Westin Huntsville completes $7 million renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- After a year of construction, the Westin Hotel at Bridge Street has completed a $7 million upgrade, and now prides itself on being one of the top hotels in the entire state.

“The key highlights are the reimagining of our Sage Bar and Grill, the great chandelier that’s a centerpiece of our lobby, our meeting space was completely refreshed, and our rooms product is really unlike anything else in the Huntsville market," noted Andrew Dorough, General Manager.

There was a complete remodel of over 200 guest rooms, along with the installation of 22 new deluxe rooms and suites, as well as new presidential suites which will also be used as bridal suites for weddings

The lobby went under a complete makeover and now features a café serving Starbucks beverages and goodies, a 10-foot wide chandelier, and a living plant wall.

“The one thing that’s great about a Westin and having a world-class hotel here in Huntsville that’s available to our residents is having a hotel that can deliver exceptional service, but is not stodgy, it’s a little more comfortable and you see that in the design of the rooms," Dorough said.

The new rooms are designed with everything just slightly off center, intended to give a non-stiff, whimsical feeling to guests.

Whether you’re traveling for business or staying the weekend with your family, there’s a place in the Westin for everyone!

“It doesn’t have to be a certain way, you can set your own rules for your stay, and our staff is ready to take care of that," Dorough said.