The 911’s call center’s role in criminal investigations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A string of robberies in Limestone County and a manhunt in Harvest that spanned two counties made the week's top stories.

One common denominator in both of those: the Huntsville Madison County 911 call center.

An average day for the Madison County 911 call center involves answering around 600 calls. On Tuesday, a robbery call began an early morning investigation for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

What would turn into a string of robberies...didn't last long after the first call.

"We had two robberies and within ten minutes we had people on a traffic stop that had conducted the robbery and we had them detained and subsequently they went to jail," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

It all starts with the 911 call center.

"A robbery gets called in, a call taker takes it, writes it up, passes it over to the dispatcher, the dispatcher makes sure the deputy gets there," said Lt. Shaw.

By Wednesday night, the Harvest community would find itself in the middle of a manhunt originating from Florida.

In a more drawn out situation, the call center gets the important information or tips to deputies and makes sure they're safe.

"We respect what they do," said Lt. Shaw. "We couldn't be able to do the service to the community without them to be able to get us to where we need to go and check and make sure we're safe."