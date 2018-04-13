Saturday’s Severe Thunderstorm Threat: What to Expect

Saturday’s stormy weather is getting clearer, but questions remain about timing and intensity.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a large area where severe storms are possible Saturday from the Gulf Coast north to southern Kentucky, and the *ENHANCED* risk area now touches the Tennessee Valley. It still looks like the ‘greatest’ threat of severe storms will be southwest of the Huntsville area through Central and South Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Previous thinking indicated that a Gulf Coast storm cluster may “rob” the parent system of needed instability and energy, and hence prevent the generation of severe thunderstorms. Unfortunately, that scenario is no longer evident. Instead, we are expecting a disorganized cluster of storms to approach the region before the “main line” arrives early Saturday morning and continues through Saturday afternoon.

The system is a very, very slow mover, which means it will arrive in the Valley after sunrise Saturday. A few showers are possible before the main line arrives, but we anticipate the strongest damaging winds to arrive within the main line.

What to expect Saturday: Showers and storms move into Northwest Alabama between 7 AM and 12 PM, then they spread east through Huntsville to Northeast Alabama by late morning through early afternoon. A few of these could be severe: especially in Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, and Limestone Counties before 9 AM.

The line weakens as it moves east of Huntsville into a more stable environment, but rain is still likely as showers develop on and off throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The greater severe weather threat comes in the afternoon and evening (into Saturday night) as we carefully watch what’s happening south of us. This slow-moving storm system leaves a strong southwesterly flow aloft (10,000 to 20,000 feet above our heads), and that likely brings more rain and storms in from the south Saturday evening.

The main impacts from these storms will include damaging winds as well as very heavy rain (as much as 2-3 inches are expected to fall through early Sunday morning, which is why a flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday evening). A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the majority of the storm damage will likely occur due to straight line thunderstorm winds. For that reason, please heed all severe thunderstorm warnings with the same urgency as tornado warnings, since 60-70+ mph wind gusts have the potential to cause as much tree and powerline damage as a EF0 to EF1 tornado.