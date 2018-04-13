× One person killed in early morning single-vehicle wreck on Highway 20

DECATUR, Ala. – One man is dead, another woman injured, after a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 20.

According to police, it happened just west of Interstate 65 around 2:45 Friday morning.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the male driver who succumbed from their injuries.

We are told the vehicle was traveling eastbound, when the driver lost control, left the road, rolled several times and ended up in the westbound side of Highway 20.

A female passenger was transported to the Decatur-Morgan hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Decatur police shut down one lane both west and eastbound on Highway 20 while they investigated the fatal wreck.