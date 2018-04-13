× Man dies from injuries received in fight with former UNA football player

FLORENCE, Ala. – A man who was critically injured in a fight with a former UNA football player has died.

Officers were called to the Chevron station at the corner of Chisolm Road and Pine Street on Monday, April 2 around 6:45 p.m. for a fight. Police found a man lying in the parking lot suffering head injuries.

AL.com reports that witnesses told police an argument broke out between the 23-year-old Khadedryck Todd and another man inside the gas station. Police said the argument escalated into a fight in the parking lot where Todd reportedly hit the victim in the head and knocked him to the ground. Police say they were told Todd then went to his vehicle before returning to hit the victim again.

The University of North Alabama kicked Todd off the team after his arrest.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital and admitted to the ICU in critical condition where he later died from those injuries. At this time his identity has not been released.

Florence police had previously charged Khadedryck Todd with first-degree assault in connection with the fight. If convicted of the felony assault charge, Todd could face up to 20 years in prison. At this time, we are not sure if the charges will be upgraded.