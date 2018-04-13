× Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect, Steven Brooks, dead after encounter with Pennsylvania Police

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the Florida murder suspect last seen in north Alabama is dead following an encounter with police in Pennsylvania.

Steven Brooks is accused of murdering his landlord 59-year-old Caroline Morton Hicks near Tampa, Florida, in February.

Steven Brooks was at the center of a three-hour standoff in Harvest Wednesday night before plowing through a police blockade and starting authorities on a chase.

The Madison County and Limestone County Sheriff’s Offices assisted the US Marshals Service in searching a perimeter in northwest Madison County on Thursday. Authorities flew a helicopter and used K-9 units to search a mile and half area near where they say Brooks ran into the woods.

Florida court records show he has an extensive rap sheet, spending the last two decades in and out of prison. Brooks was convicted of third-degree murder in 1991. Since then, he’s also been convicted on a number of violent felonies, grand theft and escape.

Florida court filings from this month show he was behind on his rent and was going to be evicted.