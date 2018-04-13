× Franklin County: Pilgrim’s Pride employees give area major cleaning

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Their economic impact on Franklin County already reaches nearly $100-million a year. The county’s largest employer upped their game even more this week, putting employees to work for the city of Russellville and Franklin County.

During a normal work-week, the parking lot is packed. Pilgrim’s Pride employees some 900 people at their Franklin County processing plant. With upgrades to the facility going on this week they gave their employees options, take vacation time or work for the city of Russellville or Franklin County.

“We started out Monday with 133, and we have averaged over 100 Pilgrim’s team members each day,” Russellville Mayor David Grissom stated.

Pilgrim’s Pride is paying the employees to give back to the community they call home. The crews have been knocking out projects; giving the Russellville City Jail a new coat of paint was one of them.

“We don’t have enough help,” explained Franklin County Commissioner Chris Wallace. “It’s hard to keep enough employees to do everything. So, it’s really been a shot in the arm for us, you know a spring cleaning is basically what it has been.”

Grissom and Wallace both say the county has never looked better. Thanks to the hard work of Pilgrim’s Pride employees, who have a sense of community.

According to Pilgrim’s Pride, 4,000 man hours were given to the city of Russellville and Franklin County this week. Their plant cranks back up on Sunday evening.