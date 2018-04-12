× Volunteers needed for 2018 Panoply Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Volunteers are needed for the 2018 Panoply Arts Festival in downtown Huntsville.

Arts Huntsville will need around 1,500 volunteers to bring art and music to the area on April 27-29. Shifts are available for every area of the park, from STEAM and art interactives to gateway greeters. They vary in length and before and after shifts are finished, volunteers are free to enjoy the festival.

You can sign up to volunteer at artshuntsville.org. If your group is interested in volunteering together email Ashley Hudson at ahudson@artshuntsville.org to coordinate volunteering as a group. 14 and 15-year-olds can volunteer with an adult present. 16 and 17-year-olds can volunteer with permission from a parent or guardian.

Check here for more information about this year’s headliners and highlights, or follow Arts Huntsville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Tickets are on sale now with day passes available in advance or at the gate for $10, weekend passes available in advance for $18. Kids 12 and under get in free.