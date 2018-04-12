US Marshals, local law enforcement continue to search for murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. - A Florida murder suspect last seen in north Alabama remains at large. Steven Brooks was at the center of a three-hour stand-off in Harvest Wednesday night before plowing through a police blockade and starting authorities on a chase.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Sheriff's Office assisted the US Marshals Service in searching a perimeter in northwest Madison County on Thursday. Authorities flew a helicopter and used K-9 units to search a mile and half area near where they say Brooks ran into the woods.

WHNT News 19 has learned Brooks is no stranger to law enforcement. Florida court records show he has an extensive rap sheet, spending the last two decades in and out of prison. Brooks was convicted of third-degree murder in 1991. Since then, he's also been convicted on a number of violent felony charges, grand theft, and escape.

Brooks is accused of murdering his landlord 59-year-old Caroline Morton Hicks near Tampa, Florida in February. Florida court filings from this month show he was behind on his rent and was going to be evicted.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says someone that knew Brooks picked him up in Florida and brought him back to Harvest. Authorities haven't said how that person knew Brooks. However, we know that person is being interviewed by the US Marshals Service.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is scaling back its search. However, a be on the lookout alert has been issued to agencies across the state of Alabama.

A $3,000 reward is being offered out of Florida for information leading to Brooks arrest.