Search continues for clues in Moulton woman's disappearance

MOULTON, Ala. – Day four of the search for a missing Lawrence County woman and wife of a Moulton City Councilman. Jennifer Marshell White drove away from her home on Sunday afternoon, and family members are pleading for help to find her.

It was just before 1:45 Sunday afternoon when Jennifer White pulled into the Trading Post gas station on Alabama 33, south of Moulton. The clerk remembers her coming in and paying for $10 in gas; it is the last time any one has seen White or her 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

“To be away from her children, her step-kids, her grandchildren, this is so abnormal for her,” stated White’s daughter Beth Gilchrist.

The last correspondence from her mother came in the early morning hours of Monday around 1:30. Law enforcement say the phone pinged off a tower near Double Springs in Winston County. Investigators say it then went silent.

“We are out there day and night; back roads, any where we can think of,” said Gilchrist. “Any where we think she might be, and so far nothing.”

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter says they have been getting tips from the public, but to this point nothing has panned out.

Gilchrist hopes to hear her mothers voice one more time, “We just wish one more, just if we can find out where she is.”

Law enforcement and the family of Jennifer White are desperately looking for clues into her disappearance. If you have had any contact with White over the last several days, contact your local authorities immediately.

Jennifer White is married to long-time Moulton City Councilman Brent White.

Call your local law enforcement if you have any information on the disappearance of Mrs. White.