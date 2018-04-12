Saturday’s Storms: what to expect this weekend

The weather can swing from cold to warm quickly this time of year! Fort Payne’s low this morning dropped to 37ºF; mid-afternoon temps made it to the 70s and 80s Thursday, and we could be even warmer for Friday as a stiff south breeze pumps in warmer, more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico.

That ‘pump’ also sets the stage for active severe storms west of us Friday; while we are in the low-80s with a south breeze, strong storms develop over Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana Friday afternoon and evening. All of that shifts into Alabama and Tennessee on Saturday. We expect a lot of rain, gusty winds, and a risk of a few severe storms during the day Saturday and into Saturday night across Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

Saturday’s stormy setup: Saturday’s stormy weather is getting clearer, but questions remain about timing and intensity.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a large area where severe storms are possible Saturday from the Gulf Coast north to southern Kentucky, but the *ENHANCED* risk area is primarily for Central and South Alabama; that’s where storms will likely be (1) strongest and (2) most widespread.

Those southern storms may also interfere with the storms in North Alabama and Tennessee. A large complex of storms that develops near the coast often reduces or eliminates the stormy weather in the Tennessee Valley. That’s one scenario that the entire forecast hinges on for Saturday afternoon and evening: big southern storms, little if any severe weather in North Alabama – no southern storms, greater risk around here.

What to expect Saturday: Showers and storms move into Northwest Alabama between 4 AM and 7 AM, then they spread east through Huntsville to Northeast Alabama by late morning. A few of these could be severe: especially in Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, and Limestone Counties before 9 AM.

The line weakens as it moves east of Huntsville into a more stable environment, but rain is still likely as showers develop on and off throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The greater severe weather threat comes in the afternoon and evening (into Saturday night) as we carefully watch what’s happening south of us. This slow-moving storm system leaves a strong southwesterly flow aloft (10,000 to 20,000 feet above our heads), and that likely brings more rain and storms in from the south Saturday evening. If the Gulf Coast storms are strong enough, it will just be rain in North Alabama. If the Gulf Coast storms don’t materialize, we could see some severe storms between 5 PM and midnight. The pieces are in place for severe weather, but those southern storms are a huge factor in whether they will actually develop in North Alabama.