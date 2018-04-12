× Road Closure scheduled for Huntsville Thursday Morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officials plan to close Blake Bottom Road this morning, April 12, to replace a transmission pole.

The Department says to avoid the area of Indian Creek Road east to Research Park Boulevard.

The Electric Operations crew will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last until 2 p.m., later today.

Authorities note residents, of the Anslee Farms subdivision, will still be able to get in and out as needed.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area, if possible. Use extreme caution as workers will be present.