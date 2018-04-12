Lane closure scheduled for Huntsville Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities Department will close both westbound lanes on Highway 431 at the Governors Place intersection on Thursday, April 12, for valve repair work.

The Department says the Water Operations crew will begin at 9:00 p.m. and is expected to last between four to six hours.

Traffic will be diverted into the turning lane throughout the closure, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area, if possible. Use extreme caution as workers will be present.