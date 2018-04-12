× Huntsville City Schools Board President releases statement before superintendent interviews with another district

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Elisa Ferrell, Board President of Huntsville City Schools, is sharing her statement following an announcement from Gulf Shores City Schools that Matt Akin will interview for their open superintendent job.

Akin has been superintendent of Huntsville City Schools since March 2017. He was chosen from a pool of 45 applicants, and came to lead the Tennessee Valley’s largest school system from Piedmont City Schools.

Gulf Shores City Schools recently separated from Baldwin County Schools and is looking for a leader to begin the school system next fall.

Ferrell said she is appreciative that Akin talked to his current board before attempting to interview for a job with a new one.

She stated that no matter what happens, the board will be working for positive change in Huntsville City Schools.

You can read her full statement below: