Harvest-area schools currently under 'Lock-out' as deputies search for murder suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials with the Madison County Schools system confirm several schools are on “Lock Out” right now. The schools impacted are those located in the Harvest area, where deputies are searching for a suspected murderer.

A representative with the school system tells us a lock-out differs from a lockdown because students are still free to move around the school, but no one is allowed outside for P.E. or recess. We also understand that the schools are closely monitoring anyone who wants to enter the schools, and they have to do so through a locked door.

The school system is working closely with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and staying in contact with updates every 15 minutes.

School system says they have no reason to believe the students are in danger, but this is a proactive step they can take to make sure of that.

The following schools are under lock-out, according to the Madison County School system :

Sparkman High

Sparkman Ninth

Madison Cross Roads

Monrovia Middle

Monrovia Elementary

Legacy School

Endeavor School

The Limestone County School’s Facebook Page says the three following schools are on modified lockdown:

East Limestone High School

Creekside Elementary

Creekside Primary