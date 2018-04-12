× Crews battle early morning house fire off Lynnwood Circle in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A home is destroyed after an early morning house fire.

It happened just before 12:30 Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Lynnwood Circle.

When firefighters got to the scene, they could see flames showing through the roof.

According to crews, no one was home at the time of the fire, but neighbors say the house was foreclosed.

The flames were so hot, it melted the plastic bumpers on the vehicles in the carport next door.

It took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

There’s no word on a cause.