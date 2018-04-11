What happened? Viewers want answers about mess on side of I-565

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It started with an e-mail into the WHNT News 19 newsroom, as someone told us there were hundreds of rolls of toilet paper on the side of Interstate 565 between the Madison Boulevard and Research Park exits. We checked, and, sure enough, found quite a mess. Like many of you, we wanted to find what it was and who is responsible for leaving it here.

Our team has spent part of Wednesday afternoon making calls about the mess. While we haven't confirmed officially what it was or who left it, we can tell you that Alabama Department of Transportation crews planned on cleaning it. ALDOT representatives tell our news staff that it's unfortunate they have to do that, saying that motorists often treat the side of the road like a "giant trash can," and that seeing trash here is a frequent thing.