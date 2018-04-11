× Three arrested after a string of robberies in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of robberies in the area of Wall Triana Highway and Yarbrough Road.

Deputies say the first robbery happened at the Payless gas station at Highway 53 and Robins Road around 6:06am. At 6:18am, deputies received another robbery call from the Super Valu on Wall Triana Highway and Yarbrough Road. Three people have been detained — two adults and one minor.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw says three masked men with a firearm walked into both locations and demanded cash. They fled in a black Acura. Around 6:30am, deputies stopped the car with the two adults inside and a K-9 unit later found the minor behind the Super Valu location.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the total amount stolen adds up to around $900.

3 Robbery Suspects have been detained and there is no active pursuit. Scenes west of Hwy 53. Allow LE Personnel to conduct their investigation into the situation. I will provide more information as soon as possible. — Donny Shaw 👮🏻‍♂️ (@LtDonnyShaw263) April 11, 2018

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.