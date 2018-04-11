The Peak Of Alabama’s Severe Weather Season is Still Ahead

We’ve already seen multiple rounds of heavy rain and severe storms in 2018. In fact its rained 9 out of 15 weekends this year, and we’re about to head into another wet weekend.

It’s easy to get tired of rain and storms, but unfortunately the peak of severe weather season is still ahead. In terms of any severe weather occurring including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes the peak of severe weather season comes in late May/early June. The peak of tornado season however comes earlier: in April.

On average, the probability of severe storms producing tornadoes spikes in April. The peak of tornado season typically comes earlier due to the seasonal changes that help drive severe weather seasons.

During winter the jet stream tends to dive further south. When spring rolls around it starts to make its move back to the north. This shift can position the storm track right over Alabama in Spring, sending stronger storm systems our way. This can also attribute to the same spike in the probability of tornadoes in the fall.

It’s important to remember that severe weather, including tornadoes, can occur any month of the year. Make sure you’re prepared year-round and keep up with the latest forecast with WHNT!