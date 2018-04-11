× Series of meetings set for Guntersville High School parents about new take home laptops

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Many of today’s students use laptops at school and administrators go to great lengths to keep young eyes away from the darker corners of the internet. Soon, each student at Guntersville High School will have a laptop, and system leaders are holding a set of meetings for parents to discuss how those online safety regulations in place in class translate to home.

Some students at GHS are already using laptops in class, but by the start of next school year, every single student will have a laptop to take home and use in class.

“We have had a goal for several years to get this going, so we’re really excited to finally start implementing this at the high school,” said superintendent Brett Stanton. The laptops are part of a one to one initiative that the system has been working on for years.

With the move, system leaders planned two meetings to talk with parents. “We want to make sure that they have a clear understanding of our internet safety policy as far as our use of technology policy,” Stanton explained, “We have a specific filtering system here within the school system, which again, we want to hear what parents have to say, but chances are that same filtering system needs to be in place outside of our high school as well to monitor what they have access to.”

Stanton added they want the laptops to be used for school purposes, so they want to discuss regulating students’ internet access at home while they’re using them.

The meetings are Friday, April 13, from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and Thursday, May 3, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Guntersville High School. All parents of a GHS student are invited to come and ask questions. They will also learn about insurance and the option of parents purchasing a Chromebook for their student verse school issued.