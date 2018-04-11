× President Trump warns Russia, says U.S. military response coming in Syria

(CNN) — President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday that it should “get ready” for a missile strike on Syria, vowing to thwart any missile defenses.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” President Trump wrote.

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

The President has been weighing his course of action in Syria following a suspected chemical attack in the country.

He described the attack as “sick” and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The President also threatened there would be a “big price to pay” for the attack.