Law enforcement blockade Harvest neighborhood, high speed chase ensues

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A heavy law enforcement presence is on Logan Berry Lane and Shortleaf Lane in Harvest.

Viewers who live in the area tell us that the power to the small neighborhood has been cut. The roads are blocked by Madison County Sheriff's Office vehicles and several people are having issues getting home.

Our crew reported hearing noises that sounded like gunshots.

Video shot at the scene shows a car speeding away from the area, around the law enforcement vehicles barricading the street.

MCSO deputies, Alabama State Troopers and SWAT team members followed the vehicle in a pursuit that ended near County Line Road near Yarbrough Road.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.