Kroger to host hiring events at all North Alabama locations Saturday, April 14

In the market for a new job?

All Kroger locations in North Alabama will be hosting a hiring event Saturday, April 14 from 1-5 p.m.

If you’re interested, you’re advised to apply online before attending the event Saturday.

“We have a variety of part-time positions and in some cases full-time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

The Kroger Family of Stores created 10,000 new jobs in 2017. In addition to job creation, Kroger is investing an incremental $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years, as part of Restock Kroger. Kroger has also committed to invest a significant portion of the tax benefit it received from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in associates’ future, which the company plans to announce in detail this month.