× Jackson County woman pleads guilty to killing her husband in 2016

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jackson County woman accused of shooting her husband and then burning his body pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday morning.

Court records show Tammy Keel will serve five years of probation. Keel is also required to pay court costs, attend anger management classes, and is not to have contact with her husband’s family.

Deputies arrested Keel back in 2016 after they say she called and reported finding her husband under a burned vehicle. When deputies got to the Keels’ home in Woodville, they say they found Rickey Keel where he was reported to be.

An investigation later revealed he had been shot. Deputies say a domestic dispute led to the shooting.

“Apparently she had shot him and then attempted to dispose of the body by burning it, but was unsuccessful in completely burning the body,” Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said at the time of her arrest.

Keel’s trial was set for May 21.