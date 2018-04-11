Havoc to face Mississippi in 1st round of SPHL post season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Playoff hockey is here! The first round of the SPHL post season is now called the Challenge Round, and the Huntsville Havoc starts its quest for the President's Cup tomorrow night against the Mississippi RiverKings. It's a three game series with game one at Mississippi, game two, and three if necessary will both be here in Huntsville. The Havoc just got done playing three games in a row against Mississippi at the end of the regular season, with the RiverKings winning two of three, but head coach Glenn Detulleo likes the idea of facing a team they just played. "To be honest with you, it's fresh in everybody's mind, we know exactly the way we need to play to beat them. We also know what doesn't work, coach Detulleo told WHNT News 19. "When you're playing a new team a lot of times you have to do video, it might be a team you haven't played in a while, they might have a different roster from the last time you played them. We are playing the team, the exact same team we played last weekend, and the weekend before. There's no surprises, now it just becomes a matter of execution."

The Puck drops in game one Thursday night at 7:00 pm.