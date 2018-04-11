Green Mountain Nature Trail set to receive some much needed renovations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The scenic and calming nature trail on Green Mountain will soon be receiving a much-needed face life thanks to an extra boost in funds.

The 75-acre nature trail is owned, operated and funded by the people of Madison County

“The nature trail here is a wonderful place to clear your mind and to re-center,” said Representative Mike Ball.

But the more than 40-year-old park is starting to show its natural wear and tear.

“We wanna put back and repair a lot of those structures that were much-needed through the weathering and through the years and we want to bring some improvements to it, explained park manager, Marc Robbins.

Thanks to a funding collaboration between Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill, several state politicians, and a conservation organization, the park can do just that.

“My family, my children come here. We enjoy it, it’s beautiful,” said County Commissioner Craig Hill. “And we know a few renovations and some stuff that needs doing, and it can be just that much better.”

So far, some of that grant money has gone to ordering 1,680 eight foot landscape timbers that will line the sides of the Nature Trail.

Multiple volunteers from Lowes after the county came to them for help on the project.

“At Lowes, volunteering is much more than the actions we take, it’s about the individuals that we impact within the community,” said Hampton Cove Lowes HR manager Jennifer Mahan.

The project will help finish renovations on the chapel, line the trails making them safer and more defined and also improve the outdoor pavilion, classroom, and the covered bridge.