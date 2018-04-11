Facebook notifies those affected by data breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, Facebook began notifying 87 million users whose data was acquired by Cambridge Analytica - a political data firm with ties to President Trump's election campaign.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg was in the hot seat once again on Capitol Hill Wednesday admitting that even his data was compromised.

The personal data was accessed after 270,000 people took a personality quiz called 'This is Your Digital Life' - affecting not just the user, but their friends as well.

Facebook has now set up a page where any user can see if their information was shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Once you're logged into Facebook, click on the question mark on the upper right-hand corner and select the help center. Then, enter 'Cambridge' into the search bar and select the first link that appears.

When we checked on different accounts we saw two messages. One said information was likely shared after a friend logged in and another said they were not affected.

Unfortunately, if you were affected by the data breach there isn't much you can do right now.

Facebook is directing people to their settings page where you can update the information you share with apps and websites. You can also download a copy of your Facebook data under settings.

While Zuckerberg testified that user data is not sold to advertisers, they do use information users provide to target ads to a specific audience.

You do have to have an active account to see if you were affected. Facebook cannot verify whether data was accessed if you previously deleted your account.