Decatur to host first Dîner en Blanc

DECATUR, Ala. — From global phenomenon to highly sought-after ‘secret’, Le Dîner en Blanc will take over one of Decatur`s public spaces on Saturday, May 19 for the first-ever refine pop-up epicurean event.

Close to 120,000 foodies and cultural enthusiasts around the world have already embraced this unique event. As stated very eloquently by the New York Times: ‘There are picnics and there are Picnics’. This très chic picnic is equal parts mystery tour, pop-up feast and je ne sais quoi!

2018 will mark the 30th anniversary of Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris!

Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris now attracts over 10,000 people each year.

What began as a ‘friends and word-of-mouth only’ event has grown into an international epicurean sensation in close to 80 cities in 30 countries.

While the technology behind the event may has changed over the years, the principles fueling this fantastic event have not: guests continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city`s most beautiful locations.

‘I learned about this event 3 years ago from my daughter who lives near Dallas, and I have been dreaming about it ever since,’ says Dodie Hall, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc – Decatur.

Dodie teamed up with Laura Ritch, Debbie Joyner and Anne Scarbrough. These organizers felt Decatur was primed for such a dazzling event as an increase of interest in fine living has been noted over the years. The host team hopes to make this very first edition a success that will pave the way towards establishing a long-standing tradition.

Le Dîner en Blanc promotes friendship, elegance and gallantry. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of one their city`s public spaces by participating in the unexpected.

To maintain its uniqueness as well as staying true to tradition of Le Dîner en Blanc, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules:

To participate in this first edition: guests must be invited via the hosts’ network or participating partners or get on waiting list via the official website.

Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event.

Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality and creativity are encouraged so long as it is stylish and tasteful.

Table setting: all white!

Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.

As per Alabama alcohol laws, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through the Dîner en Blanc`s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

To ensure that the location secret is kept secret until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by Dîner en Blanc volunteers.

To leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.

Guests must bring:

· A table, two (white) chairs, white tablecloth.

· A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.

An option to pre-order food, which can be picked up at the site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own picnic baskets. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc website during the initial ticket registration.

Information provided by Le Dîner en Blanc