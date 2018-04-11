× Decatur police charge a woman with burglary of a floral shop

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police have arrested and charged a woman with burglary after officers responded to business alarms from a local floral store on April 10.

51-year-old Danya Ann Simpson was arrested and charged with Third-degree burglary, after a meeting at the Decatur Police Station.

Police say she was in the area after the burglary occurred Tuesday morning. During an investigation, they discovered items in her possession that were stolen from McBride Florist.

Simpson was transported to the Morgan CountyJail on a $2,500 bond.