Car bursts into flames on Madison Boulevard

MADISON, Ala. – A car fire shut down parts of Madison Boulevard late Tuesday night.

Firefighters say it happened in the westbound lane of Madison Boulevard near Celtic Drive. Authorities arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m.

They say the driver and passengers were able to get out safely.

Firefighters estimate the flames took about 45 minutes and 800 gallons of water to extinguish.

Crews on scene had to divert westbound traffic, and close eastbound traffic down to one lane while fighting the fire.

Madison Boulevard was fully reopened early Wednesday morning.