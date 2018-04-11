× Algerian military plane crashes with over 100 on board, reports say

(CNN) — An Algerian military plane with more than 100 people on board crashed Wednesday southwest of the capital, Algiers, reports say.

The country’s official news agency APS reported the aircraft had crashed near the Boufarik air base, between Algiers and the city of Bilda.

Algeria’s Ennahar TV reported that more than 100 people were on the plane, citing unnamed sources. CNN could not independently confirm the numbers on board.

Ennahar’s images showed smoke rising from the plane’s fuselage, tilted to one side, with part of the aircraft sticking out above olive trees. Ambulances were seen approaching the crash site as officials in fatigues watched on in a grassy field.