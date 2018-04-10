Work Zone Awareness is everyone’s responsibility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It's hard to drive around the constantly developing city of Huntsville without noticing or passing by road work.

Now, it's especially important that you pay attention. Gov. Ivey declared this week as National Work Zone Awareness Week in Alabama.

"We respond to quite a few accidents in the construction zones," said Don Webster with HEMSI.

In 2016, there were nearly 3,000 work zone crashes in Alabama. Out of those, 18 people died, and almost 700 people were injured.

Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is an opportunity for the Alabama Department of Transportation to remind drivers of what you can do to prevent injuries to others, and yourself while driving in a work zone.

"Most of the crashes that occur in work zones are between multiple vehicles or a vehicle and an object," said Seth Burkett, ALDOT's public information officer.

This year's theme focuses on how work zone safety is everyone's responsibility and represents the vital role we all play in keeping work zones safe.

Pay attention. Always wear your seatbelt. Put anything that might distract you down and out of sight. Take extra caution when merging lanes.

"I don't think anyone wants to be responsible for hurting somebody, they've just got to be careful, because accidents do happen," Put those devices and distractions to the side, pay attention, be tentative, watch your speed, and be prepared to stop or move over."

Use this week as an opportunity to talk to your family about the importance of paying attention while driving, because sometimes it is a matter of life and death.