The Gemini Kitchen and Cocktails announced as next CityCentre at Big Spring tenant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Downtown Huntsville's landscape continues to change. And now a new development is coming to CityCentre at Big Spring.

The new The Gemini Kitchen and Cocktail restaurant is the next tenant to move to the old Holiday Inn site, what some may remember as the old Hilton site before the Holiday Inn.

RCP Companies released a new 'lookbook' on Tuesday featuring the restaurant's logo and concept. It is described as a casual modern American restaurant that will provide a quality dining experience that won't break the bank.

Atlanta chef and restaurateur, Marc Taft is leading the project. He plans to source ingredients from local farmers, rancher, and artisans.

"Gemini's going to be a great place to come for a drink before a show at the VBC or it'll be a great place to stop in when you're taking a stroll through Big Spring Park. It's designed to be very inviting and it will be a place for everybody to come," said Nadia Niakossary, RCP Companies Project Coordinator.

The restaurant will feature a 100-plus-seat dining room and a patio that can hold about fifty people. Construction is set to begin later next month and with a planned late fall opening. Meanwhile, CityCentre will be placing the last beam of the phase one building this Friday.