Teen charged with possession at Jackson County tech school

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An 18-year-old Pisgah student was arrested at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology in Hollywood on Monday.

School authorities found what they believe is synthetic cannabinoids, or Spice, and contacted a Jackson County school resource officer.

Joseph James Vavrik was arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Vavrik was taken to the Jackson County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.