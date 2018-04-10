× Stay ahead of the scams with the BBB Action Line on April 24

From debt collections and fake check money orders to sweepstakes lotteries and fake invoices for office supplies, there are people trying to scam you out of your hard-earned money. We want to help you stay ahead of the thieves. That’s why we’re bringing you another BBB Action Line.

Our friends from the Better Business Bureau are tracking scams every day. And they’re sharing what they know. They don’t want you to become a victim. Consumers are constantly contacted either by phone, online or by mail. Scammers are trying to get your personal information or trick you into sending them cash or gift cards. And they’re good at what they do. But we’re fighting for you.

Our friends from the BBB will be manning the telephones at our WHNT News 19 Taking Action phone bank on Tuesday, April 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. We’ll be here to answer any questions you might have. We’ll give you the phone number to call just before we go on the air that Tuesday. You’ll also hear from some people who’ll share their stories and hopefully keep you from falling for the same scam.