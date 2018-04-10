× Shoals Christian School Kidcam!

I was out on the road early Tuesday morning to get to Shoals Christian School! I visited with most of the classes for a little while talking about some of the things they’ve studied ranging from the basics of the water cycle to severe storms and how to be safe in nasty weather.

I had a lot of fun seeing the range of reactions from the different age groups; some things that are incredible to younger eyes are not awe-inspiring to the more experienced students and vice versa. It’s easy to see these students are getting a really solid education, though, and that’s something the whole community can take pride in!

Special thanks to Jessica Wood for inviting me to speak at SCS! We did this all because she e-mailed me with some questions back in the Fall!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

Here’s the video we showed on WHNT News 19 at 5! (Sorry about the typo in “SHOALS” that made it on TV!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt