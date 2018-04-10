× Roy Moore counter-sues accuser, claiming she defamed him, not the other way around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorneys for Roy Moore filed an answer in the defamation suit against him, claiming Moore had the right to publicly defend himself during the campaign, that he’s not responsible for the public’s perception of accuser Leigh Corfman, and a counterclaim that it was Corfman that defamed him.

Corfman told the Washington Post during Moore’s senate campaign that Moore sexually abused her when she was a 14-year-old girl and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

Moore denied Corfman’s claim at various points in the campaign, and his surrogates often attacked his accusers. Even in the most recent filing, Moore’s attorneys go in-depth about Corfman’s troubled childhood as a means of discrediting her account.

Corfman sued Moore after the campaign, asking the court to force Moore to ” retract all defamatory statements made against Ms. Corfman, to publicly apologize for these defamatory statements, and to refrain from making further defamatory statements.” It also asks that Moore be forced to pay the legal costs of the suit and “provide further relief as permitted by law and as the Court deems appropriate.”

Moore’s new counter-claims also seeks legal fees.

His attorney Melissa Isaak said, “This is and has been a political attempt to smear the good name and reputation of Judge Roy Moore, and we will not let this injustice continue. Yesterday, we filed claims for slander and defamation against Leigh Corfman, and claimed damages for attorney fees under the Alabama Litigation Accountability Act.”

The Moore camp has so-far unsuccessfully argued that the case should be thrown out and that it should be moved from Montgomery to Etowah County. Both of those efforts were denied. Moore has since appealed to the Court of Civil Appeals to have the case moved to Etowah and asked for the case to be stalled in the meantime.